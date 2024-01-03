Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $591.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

