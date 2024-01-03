Talbot Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $468.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

