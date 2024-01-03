Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

