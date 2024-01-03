Fundamentum LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $592.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

