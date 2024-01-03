Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.