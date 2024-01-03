Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

