1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 18.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

