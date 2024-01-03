Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

