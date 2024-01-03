Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

