Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:TISI opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
