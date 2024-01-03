Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TISI opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter worth $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

