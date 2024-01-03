LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

