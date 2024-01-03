StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SATS. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

