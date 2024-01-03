StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

