Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.92 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

