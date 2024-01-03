StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

LARK stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

