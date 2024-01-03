Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

O stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

