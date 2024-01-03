Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of IDN opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
