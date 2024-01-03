Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of IDN opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellicheck Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

