Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.