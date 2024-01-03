Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

