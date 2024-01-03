Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AMPE opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

