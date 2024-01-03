Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE AMPE opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
