Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Capri Stock Up 0.2 %
Capri stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.06. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Capri
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
