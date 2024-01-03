China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.23 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.