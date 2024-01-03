Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

CVLY opened at $25.44 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $244.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.