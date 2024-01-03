Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

