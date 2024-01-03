ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

ExlService stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

