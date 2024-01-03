Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

