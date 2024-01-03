StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

ATRA stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.67. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher purchased 179,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

