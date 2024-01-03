WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 3.0 %

WYY opened at $2.25 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

