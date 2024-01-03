WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 3.0 %
WYY opened at $2.25 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
