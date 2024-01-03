Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

Shares of ZVO opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10,266.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

About Zovio

(Get Free Report)

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.