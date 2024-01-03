Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.29.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
