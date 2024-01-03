Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.29.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veritiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,791,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,524,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

