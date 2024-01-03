Central Garden & Pet Stock Set to Split on Friday, January 5th (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CENT opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

