Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 5th (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, January 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of IDKOY stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
