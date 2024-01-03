Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 5th (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, January 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of IDKOY stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

