Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.50. 1,151,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.