Arlington Partners LLC Has $189,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $300,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $302,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 766,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.