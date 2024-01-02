Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,829 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,577,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

