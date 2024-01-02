Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 2,816 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

WMT traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $159.30. 2,938,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

