Goodwin Daniel L Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PSX traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 584,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.