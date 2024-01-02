Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,109,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $290,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 432,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

