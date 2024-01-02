Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,297 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock remained flat at $108.25 during trading on Tuesday. 3,167,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.