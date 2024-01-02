McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.29. 853,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,364. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

