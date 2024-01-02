Arlington Partners LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.31. 481,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,793. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

