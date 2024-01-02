Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. 3,598,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $285.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

