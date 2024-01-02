Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

