Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

