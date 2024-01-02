Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.96. 92,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

