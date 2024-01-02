First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

