BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.95. 1,902,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The company has a market capitalization of $332.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

