Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 266,765 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5,743.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,765 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.03. 1,326,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,114. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

