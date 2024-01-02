Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,170,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.