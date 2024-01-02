Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $426.51 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

