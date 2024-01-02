First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 4,861 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. 1,076,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

